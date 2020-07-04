No days off for Liverpool under Klopp, says Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, July 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

LIVERPOOL, July 4 — The hard work has not stopped for Premier League champions Liverpool under manager Juergen Klopp despite ending a 30-year wait for the league title, according to midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool clinched their 19th English top-flight crown last week with seven games to spare before losing 4-0 at Manchester City on Thursday.

“There’s no days off at all and there’s no tolerance for levels to drop,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told the BBC.

“If they do from time to time, as a team we’re reminded that that’s not good enough and that’s not where we need to be to progress further.

“We need to do everything we can to try and stay where we are now and develop again because the league develops every single year and all teams strengthen.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 26, said the team had not had time to reflect on the title triumph as the focus is on winning their remaining six games, starting with tomorrow’s home clash against relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

“Usually I guess when guys become champions, there’s one, maybe two games to go,” the England international added. “Once it’s done it’s holiday and it’s a whole time to reflect on the season.

“For us, it’s a bit of a strange one because we haven’t really had a chance to really sit back and take in what we’ve done for this season.

“But it obviously feels amazing to know that we made it over the line and we’ve got that silverware for the club.” — Reuters