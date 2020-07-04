Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli signs new long-term deal with Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 4 ― Arsenal's Brazil Under-23 striker Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract at the Premier League club.

The news comes 48 hours after fellow teenager Bukayo Saka, 18, also agreed a new long-term deal with the Gunners.

The 19-year-old Martinelli ― who penned his new contract exactly a year after joining Arsenal ― has scored 10 goals in 26 games for the club since moving from Brazilian side Ituano last year.

He has been sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in training which required surgery.

“I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us,” manager Mikel Arteta told the club website. “He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate.

“We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club.”

Martinelli is the first teenager to score 10 goals in a season for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka over 20 years ago. ― Reuters