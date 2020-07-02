Now, Kafa vice-president Mohd Fowi steps down

KOTA BARU, July 2 — Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) vice-president Datuk Mohd Rowi Dollah has resigned from his post effective yesterday.

This comes in the wake of Kafa president Datuk Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah and his deputy Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah being temporarily “sidelined” from managing the association, which is plagued by financial and debt issues, on June 28.

Mohd Rowi said he had submitted his letter of resignation to the Kafa leadership for the 2019-2023 term.

“After looking at the current situation, especially in terms of time constraint as I am a businessman, I am unable to give full commitment to managing Kafa.

“As a vice-president, I also cannot help Kafa get financial sponsorship to manage the association and the team,” he told Bernama to confirm having sent his resignation letter, which went viral yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kafa secretary-general confirmed receiving Mohd Rowi’s resignation letter, adding that “we will discuss it at a meeting in the near future”. — Bernama