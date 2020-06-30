French federation scraps extra time in French Cup games

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar Jr reacts as he receives a yellow card from referee Benoit Bastien during the French League Cup quarter-final match with Guingamp in Paris January 9, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 30 — There will be no extra time in French Cup games as of next season, with the exception of the final, the French football federation (FFF) said today.

“From the first round up to and including the semi-finals, in the event of a draw at the end of time, the game should be directly decided on penalties,” the minutes of the FFF’s executive committee, published by French sports daily L’Equipe, showed.

The French Professional League made the same decision for the League Cup four years ago. — Reuters