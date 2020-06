Barcelona midfielder Arthur kicks a goal in the first half against Tottenham Hotspur during an International Champions Cup football match at Rose Bowl, July 28, 2018. ― Reuters pic

BARCELONA, June 29 — Barcelona have reached an agreement to sell Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo to Italian champions Juventus for a fee of €72 million (RM347 million), the Liga side said today.

Juve have also agreed to pay an additional €10 million in variables, Barca’s statement added.

Arthur, 23, joined Barcelona from Gremio in 2018 and has made 72 appearances in all competitions. — Reuters