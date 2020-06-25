MESF announces RM140m partnership agreement with Dynasty Esports

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The Malaysia Electronic Sports Federation (MESF) (formerly known as Esports Malaysia Association) has announced a RM140 million worth partnership agreement with Dynasty Esports (M) Sdn Bhd to create an official national esports platform of Malaysia.

Through the five-year strategic partnership, Dynasty Esports, the subsidiary of Blue Star Capital PLC, will provide a platform that promotes effective management and control of the esports ecosystem — players, organisations and tournaments — under a single integrated digital platform.

MESF President, Datuk Ananth S. Nathan said the platform will contain free open source esports event management, player engagement and latest national esports news among others.

It will also feature the country’s first leaderboard and ranking system for respective esports game titles for Malaysians, and the national esports calendar for esports-related activities within the nation as well as events featuring Malaysian athletes.

“We believe that the best way moving towards the development of esports within the country is to engage and work closely with relevant esports stakeholders, event organisers, game publishers, game developers, communities and talents,” he said in a statement.

Apart from that, MESF will soon be rolling out a national esports league plan that includes esports game titles on multiple platforms such as personal computers (PC), console, mobile, racing simulator, and virtual reality (VR) for Malaysia in alignment with the Strategic Plan for eSports Development that was launched by the Ministry of Youth and Sports last year.

The statement further stated that MESF secured RM140 million investment as it firmly believes that Malaysians can benefit from a structured ecosystem that not only helps the community but also the economy as a whole. — Bernama