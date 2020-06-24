Difficult to get players in top shape if Super League starts in August, says Terengganu FC coach

Head coach Nafuzi Zain said TFC would ensure its players would be up and running for the league, irrespective of when it resumes as decided by the Malaysian Football League. — AFP pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 24 — Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Nafuzi Zain admits it will be extremely difficult to get his players in top physical condition should the 2020 Super League resume in August instead of September as planned.

But, being the true professional that he is, he said TFC would ensure its players would be up and running for the league, irrespective of when it resumes as decided by the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

TFC and Petaling Jaya City still have eight matches to go compared to the other 10 teams in the Super League, who have seven games left. The Malaysia League (M-League) was suspended in March following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“If the Super League resumes in August, it means we will have between six and seven weeks to train and get ready.

“In terms of training, we will monitor their development from time to time. But, if we are allowed to conduct normal training (which includes body contact), then it will be better,” he said when contacted today.

Asked about playing behind closed doors when the league resumes, Nafuzi said it won’t matter much as the players would be just as committed and determined to win as many matches as possible from their remaining eight games.

Terengganu currently sit in ninth spot in the 12-team Super League with four points from one win, one draw and one loss. — Bernama