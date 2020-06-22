Megat Shariman ready to assist police over alleged trespassing at KL Hockey Stadium

KLHA president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin said he is ready to cooperate with the police over an alleged incident of trespassing at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium recently. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin said he is ready to cooperate with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) over an alleged incident of trespassing at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium recently.

He said he did not have a detailed account regarding the issue, except that he was contacted by police, who received information that an individual from KLHA had used a space in the stadium to conduct a press conference.

He added that he would proceed to the Pantai Police Station to give his statement regarding the matter, and that he would not hesitate to lodge a police report to clear his name and that of the association’s affiliates.

“I wish to inform the police that KLHA had not given anyone permission to hold a press conference without prior approval from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“Police may have contacted me to get more information regarding the incident because our (KLHA) office is no longer in the area. We received a notification letter on March 9 to vacate the premises,” he said at a press conference here today.

Last Wednesday (June 17), KLHA deputy president I. Vickneswaran held a press conference at the stadium with regard to the order to vacate KLHA’s office there.

The press conference was held following DBKL’s move to issue a notice to KLHA to immediately vacate their offices at the stadium, which is located in Jalan Pantai Baharu, over the issue of improper management of the venue as well as unpaid utility bills.

Megat D Shahriman said the last time he entered the stadium premises was on June 6 after getting written permission from DBKL to carry out gotong-royong activities. — Bernama