Serena ‘cannot wait’ to compete in this year’s US Open

LOS ANGELES, June 17 — Serena Williams confirmed today she will compete at this year’s US Open in New York amid the Covid-19 outbreak, where the seven-times champion will seek a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam singles title.

“Ultimately, I really cannot wait to return to New York and play the US Open 2020,” Williams said in a video message played during a United States Tennis Association news conference to confirm that the August 31-September 13 tournament will proceed without fans.

“I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and ... everyone is safe.” — Reuters