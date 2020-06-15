Who will be inside stadiums when Premier League returns

The English Premier League season will resume on June 17 without fans after a three-month stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

LONDON, June 15 — The English Premier League season will resume on June 17 without fans after a three-month stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following are the people allowed inside stadiums as well as the protocols and requirements for clubs to host matches:

All the remaining games will be played without fans.

A maximum of 300 people — including broadcast staff, written media, commentators, doping officials and scouts — will be allowed inside stadiums on matchdays.

Stadiums will be split into red, amber and green zones with each team’s red zone pass holders to include 20 players, 12 coaching and medical staff and a further five “essential staff”.

The amber zone will include non-essential staff, such as analysts, while all others will be placed in the green zone.

Players will undergo Covid-19 tests at their club’s training ground before travelling to stadiums for matches.

Teams will take the field separately, not side-by-side, and games will feature drinks breaks midway through each half.

Medical staff will wear protective equipment when treating players.

Substitutes and managers on the bench will not be required to wear masks and players do not have to wear them when entering the stadium or dressing room.

The technical area for managers will be reconfigured to allow for greater social distancing, as will team dugouts.

Corner flags, goalposts, substitution boards and match balls will be thoroughly disinfected before games.

Clubs will be encouraged to travel by plane and avoid staying in hotels before games.

Clubs are expected to use at least three coaches for matchday travel with drivers who have already undergone novel coronavirus tests. — Reuters