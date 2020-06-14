Norwich player one of two new positive coronavirus tests in Premier League

The Premier League said yesterday that there two positive test results from their latest round of coronavirus tests of players and staff. — Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

LONDON, June 14 — Two Premier League clubs yesterday revealed that two individuals had tested positive for coronavirus with rock-bottom Norwich confirming an unnamed player is one of them.

“Norwich City can confirm that one of its players has returned a positive test result following the recent round of Covid-19 testing,” said a club spokesman.

“In line with the Premier League’s protocols, the player will now self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date.

“The club will not name the player in question and asks that his request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time.”

Norwich are due to resume their battle for survival on Friday with a home game against Southampton.

The player and the other individual, who has not been named, are the only two cases from 1,200 tests taken on Thursday and Friday. — AFP