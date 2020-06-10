M-League: PDRM Football Association says settled RM1.3m players’ salary arrears in stages in April

A local football portal is alleged to have reported and linked PDRM to the issue of unpaid players’ salaries. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Football Association is disappointed that there are still some who keep associating the team with the issue of players’ salary arrears in this season’s Malaysia League (M-League).

PDRM honorary secretary Zulkefly Yahya stressed that it had successfully settled its RM1.3 million salary arrears in stages in April.

“We are sad that the issue of unpaid salaries to PDRM players keep cropping up on social media. Earlier in the season we had salary issues and were deducted three points, but we negotiated with the players and payments were made in stages and it was finally resolved in April,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police Chief’s office today.

Meanwhile, Zulkefly announced that PDRM would temporarily shut down its President’s Cup and Youth Cup teams following the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) decision to cancel three tournaments this season — President’s Cup, Youth Cup and Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) — due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said PDRM would pay a minimum of 25 per cent of the President’s Cup and Youth Cup players and officials’ contractual balance in accordance with the guidelines set by FAM. — Bernama