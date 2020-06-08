Liverpool’s Wilson extends Bournemouth loan deal

Bournemouth’s Harry Wilson celebrates scoring a goal before it is disallowed following a referral to VAR, at Turf Moor in Burnley February 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 8 — Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson has extended his loan agreement with Bournemouth to stay at the Vitality Stadium until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs said today.

Wilson’s initial deal was set to expire at the end of this month but, with the season extended due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Bournemouth said the Wales winger will be available for the last nine games of the season.

The 23-year-old has been one of the most influential members of Eddie Howe’s squad, scoring seven league goals in 23 appearances during his first year playing in the top flight.

Bournemouth sit in 18th place — the final relegation place — but are level on points with Watford and West Ham United who are above them on goal difference. They restart their quest to avoid the drop at home to Crystal Palace on June 20. — Reuters