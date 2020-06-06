Malaysian football legend Namat Abdullah touched by contribution from Perak govt

Datuk Namat Abdullah receives financial aid from Youth, Sports, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Khairul Shahril Mohamed in Taiping June 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

TAIPING, June 6 — National football legend Datuk Namat Abdullah who is currently suffering from stage four intestinal cancer, has thanked the Perak state government over a contribution to help ease his burden.

The defender who played with the national side at the 1972 Munich Olympics received a cash donation presented by the State Youth, Sports, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Khairul Shahril Mohamed at Taman Larah Aman, near Kamunting here today.

“I am touched and thankful that there are still people who appreciate my contribution to football, and this (monetary contribution) has helped to ease my burden,” he told reporters after receiving a visit from Khairul Shahril here today.

Namat, 74, who has been using a wheelchair since suffering a stroke in 2015, was also visited by several of his former colleagues such as Datuk Soh Chin An, Datuk Ramli Mahmud, Datuk Abdah Alif and Yunus Alif, who spent some time 45 minutes with him.

Namat and his wife Datin Mahani Sulaiman, 72, have been living with their daughter Monaliza, 38, and son-in-law Zulizwar Mohd Bakir, 39, for the past two months.

Namat said he would be undergoing chemotherapy at the Penang Hospital on June 15.

Khairul Shahril, who was representing the Perak Menteri Besar, said the donation would help to cover Namat’s treatment costs and other welfare needs.

“I was happy to see him all smiles when he was visited by some of his former football colleagues,” he said.

Khairul Shahril added that the Perak government had previously helped former Perak football player Ahmad Sufian Zulkifli to undergo heart surgery. — Bernama