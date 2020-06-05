Ighalo mulls return to international football with Nigeria

Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring their first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Third Place Play Off with Tunisia at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo July 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

ABUJA, June 5 — Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has said he is contemplating a return to international football with Nigeria after he quit last year.

“I am still thinking about returning to the national team,” Ighalo told local sports radio Brila FM late Thursday.

“But right now, I want to concentrate on my club career.

“I left the national team because of the distance between Nigeria and China, but now that I am in Manchester, you never can tell.”

The former Watford striker quit the Super Eagles after he emerged top scorer of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with four goals.

Ighalo, 30, has scored 16 goals in 35 appearances since his full international debut in 2015.

He this week extended until January 2021 his loan spell at Manchester United, having joined the club from Shanghai Shenhua in January due to the Covid-19 situation then prevailing in China.

Ighalo said he still had to pinch himself when playing for United, of which he has been a lifelong fan.

“Playing for Manchester United is something I cannot explain and I will say it is my biggest achievement in my 15-year professional career in football,” he said. — AFP