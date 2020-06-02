Perak skipper Shahrul hopes for earlier training in bid to regain full fitness

Shahrul Mohd Saad (3) in action during the Malaysia Cup final match in Shah Alam Stadium on October 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Perak skipper Shahrul Mohd Saad hopes that football activities, including team training, can start much earlier so that players will be able to reach full fitness ahead of the anticipated resumption of the Malaysia League (M-League) in September.

Thus, he believes that the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and Malaysian Football League (MFL) would prepare the best possible standard operating procedure (SOP) to be tabled to the National Security Council (NSC) to enable the M-League to resume.

The M-League has been suspended since March 16 following the implementation of the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Like it or not, we all have to accept NSC’s decision, which prohibits all football activities, as it is in the best interest of everyone. I also believe that FAM and MFL will continue to work hard to ensure that we can take to the field again.

“I will continue to train on my own as usual although it feels different, with coach Mehmet Durakovic monitoring our development once a week,” said the 26-year-old defender.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC midfielder Nasir Basharuddin acknowledge that he and his teammates were prepared to adapt to playing under the new normal once the league resumes.

“No matter what, we all have to face the new situation in a more positive manner and I believe MFL will do its best for us to return to action soonest possible,” he added. — Bernama