QPR ‘appalled’ by quick restart for English Championship

LONDON, June 1 — Queens Park Rangers CEO Lee Hoos says he is “stunned” and “appalled” by plans for the Championship to return on June 20 given how little time players will have to get up to speed.

Clubs in England’s second tier did not return to any sort of training until May 25 and will only begin contact training this week.

“I am absolutely stunned by this announcement, as is our director of football Les Ferdinand and our manager Mark Warburton,” said Hoos in a statement.

“The players haven’t even returned to full-contact training at this moment and yet they are now expected to be in a position to play at a competitive level in just three weeks’ time.

“I have made our feelings known to the EFL (English Football League) and, having spoken with a number of CEOs at other Championship clubs, I am not a lone voice on this matter. We are absolutely appalled.”

The EFL confirmed the proposed return date on Sunday and said discussions were ongoing with clubs over whether to allow the use of five substitutes and increase matchday squads from 18 to 20 to ease the stress on players.

The remaining nine rounds of matches would be squeezed into a packed month of action, with plans for the play-off final to take place “on or around 30 July”.

QPR were 13th in the table when the season was halted in March, six points off the playoff places and 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

The top-tier Premier League is due to resume its season on June 17. — AFP