Tour de France preceeded by several warm up races

PARIS, May 20 ― Several races will be staged in the run up to the rescheduled Tour de France which starts at the end of August, an updated cycling calendar revealed yesterday.

As the ban on the sport is lifted the first race in France will be the Route d'Occitanie between August 1-4 followed by a one day mountain challenge at Mont Ventoux and then the Tour de l'Ain from August 7-9.

Also packed into the programme is the shortened Criterium de Dauphine between August 12-16 and then the four-day Tour du Limousin from August 18.

The International Cycling Union insisted the dates would be constantly evaluated according to the health situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Tour has been rescheduled to embark from Nice on August 29 from its original June start date in an attempt to make sure the sport's central financial pillar can be staged this season. ― AFP