CMCO: BAM to ensure SOPs adhered to during training sessions

BAM will ensure that all SOPs set in accordance with guidelines by the MKN and the MOH are complied with at Akademi Badminton Malaysia. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will ensure that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) set in accordance with guidelines by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) are complied with at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) here.

This follows the announcement by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the first phase of the special approval for training of athletes under the ‘Road to Tokyo’ (RTT) programme involving 265 individuals in three locations from June 1 to 30.

BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said BAM would not compromise on taking extra precautions for the safety of 56 individuals including athletes, coaches, ‘sparring partners’ and support staff from various fields who will be on the premises.

He also thanked Ismail Sabri, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, MKN and MOH for the special approval to commence training.

“It is my hope that every badminton athlete under the RTT program will take full advantage of this opportunity in strengthening the team’s preparation to realise the country’s dream of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics,” he said in a statement today.

A total of 13 athletes will be training under the programme at the academy located in Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur.

The Tokyo Olympic Games was rescheduled to July 23 to August 8, 2021, a year after its originally planned dates this year, following the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama