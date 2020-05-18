Celtic named champions as Scottish season ends due to Covid-19 pandemic

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths and Scott Brown react after the match against FK Sarajevo, July 17, 2019. ― Reuters pic

EDINBURGH, May 18 — Celtic have been named champions of Scotland after the clubs voted today to end the season early due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Scottish Professional Football League said in a statement.

“The SPFL has today announced that, following consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs, the Board of the SPFL has determined that the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership has been concluded with immediate effect,” the league said.

“The decision means that Celtic are crowned 2019/20 champions and Hearts have been relegated to the Ladbrokes Championship.” — Reuters