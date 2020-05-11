Benfica’s Tavares tests positive for coronavirus

The Portuguese top flight is planning to restart behind closed doors towards the end of the month after the government announced on April 30 that games could resume, pending approval from the health authorities. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

MADRID, May 11 — Portugal’s reigning champions Benfica have confirmed that midfielder David Tavares tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally for positive cases to at least eight players in Primeira Liga.

The Portuguese top flight is planning to restart behind closed doors towards the end of the month after the government announced on April 30 that games could resume, pending approval from the health authorities.

Benfica said 21-year-old Tavares, who is not a regular first-team player, was asymptomatic and in quarantine. His positive test comes after Vitoria Guimaraes confirmed three positive cases on Saturday and Moreirense one more.

According to the Portugese news agency Lusa, three Famalicao players are also infected, as well as two members of the club’s non-playing staff.

When Primeira was suspended on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Porto were top of the table with a one-point lead over Benfica.

The Portuguese government have said the last 10 rounds of the season will have to be played according to strict medical protocol. Players will have to pass coronavirus tests twice a week and matches will be played “in the fewest number of stadiums possible”. — AFP