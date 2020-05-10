BAM: Enough time to prepare for Thomas and Uber Cups

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) believes that it has enough time to prepare its players for the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup tournaments. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) believes that it has enough time to prepare its players for the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup tournaments.

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh said they have until the middle of July to name the squads for the two tournaments.

“The month of June is for us to state whether we agree to participate or not. If I’m not mistaken, the registration of players is in mid-July.

“Which means if we can start training in June, we will have two and a half months (of preparation) if the championships are held in October. I feel there is enough time for the players (to prepare),” he told reporters at the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) here today.

Yesterday, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the ministry would make a special application to the National Security Council and Health Ministry before Aidilfitri for the national badminton squad to begin training under the Road to Tokyo programme by June 1.

If the application is approved, the second phase training scheduled to begin on June 15 will involve players selected for the two tournaments, which will be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11.

Meanwhile, Kenny declined to comment on speculation that BAM wants to rehire Indonesian coach Rexy Mainaky, who is now coaching the Thai national team.

“It’s difficult to comment on rumours. Furthermore, I understand that the Badminton Association of Thailand wants to extend his contract next year,” he added.

Rexy was responsible for grooming Koo Kien Keat-Tan Boon Heong into world beaters, including winning the Asian Games gold medal in Doha in 2006.

Rexy left BAM in 2012 after serving for seven years. — Bernama