Rugby Australia director Wiggs resigns after six weeks in role

Rugby Australia will have to find a new director with Peter Wiggs quitting after less than six on the job. — Image courtesy of weekswww.rugby.com.au

MELBOURNE, May 6 — Rugby Australia (RA) director Peter Wiggs has resigned after less than six weeks in the role amid reports of disharmony on the board as the embattled governing body seeks a new chief executive to replace Raelene Castle.

Private equity manager Wiggs had been endorsed by influential backers in Australian sport to replace RA Chairman Paul McLean, who is due to step down in July.

However, local media reported yesterday that his attempt to push through the appointment of Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Chief Executive Matt Carroll to replace Castle without a recruitment process did not sit well with other directors.

“Peter has decided to step down from the board and I understand his reasons,” McLean said in a RA statement today.

“He has undertaken some very important work and has made a valuable contribution to the organisation, in a very short time, and we are thankful for his contribution.

“The immediate priority of the board is to install a replacement for Peter, and an interim Chief Executive. I will provide an update on those matters at the appropriate time.”

Carroll signalled that he was not interested in the RA role yesterday, saying in a statement that he was focused on his work at the AOC.

RA is battling a financial crisis amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with uncertainty over future revenues due to the suspension of all rugby in Australia and other nations.

New Zealander Castle quit last month after nearly three years at the helm, saying she believed the RA board no longer wanted her in the role. — Reuters