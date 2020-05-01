Kansas City picks up option on Mahomes' contract

Kansas City Chiefs is making sure that Patrick Mahomes (left) will be under contract through at least 2021. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 1 ― The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the option year for Patrick Mahomes, making sure the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be under contract through at least 2021.

The move was expected as the Chiefs have already said they plan to eventually lock up the 2018 NFL MVP with a long-term deal that could make him the league's highest-paid player.

“Pat wants to certainly create his own legacy and he wants to do that in Kansas City and we want to establish a long line of winning Super Bowls here,” Chiefs GM Brett Veach said earlier this month.

“I think at the end of the day, we all understand the dynamics that go into making that happen, both individually and as a team.

The 24-year-old Mahomes will be playing in 2020 on the final year of a four-year, US$16.4 million (RM70.5 million) deal he signed after the Chiefs chose him in the first round of the 2017 NFL entry draft.

Mahomes led Kansas City to the Super Bowl title last season and won the MVP award in his first season as a starter in 2018.

He has thrown for 9,412 yards with 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. ― AFP