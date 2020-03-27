NBA Pistons forward Wood cleared from coronavirus, say reports

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (left) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis at Staples Centre in Los Angeles January 5, 2020. — Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

WASHINGTON, March 27 ― Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood has become the first publicly known NBA player to be cleared after testing positive for coronavirus, according to multiple media reports yesterday.

Wood tested positive for the virus on March 15 but has been cleared, unnamed sources told The Athletic and ESPN, while Wood's agent, Adam Pensack told the Detroit Free Press that Woods is “feeling great and fully recovered.”

The 24-year-old American, on his fifth NBA club in four league seasons, was the third NBA player to test positive for Covid-19 after Utah's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Wood had been in self-isolation since March 11 while being treated by team medical staff.

Being considered cleared requires two negative coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart.

His diagnosis became public a week after the Pistons faced the Utah Jazz, a game in which he was matched often against Gobert, the first known NBA player with coronavirus. Woods scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against Gobert.

Wood had been enjoying a solid campaign when the season shut down, averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds. ― AFP