Johor accepts Sukma 2020 postponement

File picture of the official Sukma 2020 mascots in Johor Baru August 7, 2019. The Johor state government will abide by the decision to postpone Sukma 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 26 — The Johor state government will abide by the decision to postpone the Johor Malaysian Games (Sukma) 2020 scheduled to be held in July following the outbreak of Covid-19.

State Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi also agreed that the safety and health factors of all parties in the event is something which could not be taken lightly.

“All aspects have been taken into consideration. But we cannot compromise on safety and health,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the new date for Sukma 2020 will be announced soon after taking into consideration the interests of all stakeholders and the appropriate date should not overlap other important events while pending the status of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The Malaysian Games Supreme Council unanimously agreed to postpone Johor Sukma 2020 to a later date.

The decision to postpone the biennial sport championship was made at a Malaysia Games Supreme Council meeting via video conferencing chaired by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Sukma Johor scheduled from July 11 to 19 is expected to be attended by almost 30,000 athletes, officers, media personnel and volunteers.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (PABM) president Datuk Ayub Rahmat hopes Sukma would be held next year.

“I feel it would be good if it is held in March next year, to ensure we have fully recovered from the outbreak (Covid-19) and to allow the economy to be restored as well as the preparation of Sukma,” he said. — Bernama