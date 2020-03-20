21 Malaysian national shuttlers, coaches free from Covid-19

A health quarantine officer stationed at a thermal screening point monitors passengers at the international arrival terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — All 21 national players, including four professional players and seven coaches, who returned home from the All-England Badminton Championships in Birmingham recently have tested negative for Covid-19.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in a statement today said the national players will continue to observe the Movement Control Order imposed by the government, and they have been given their individual training programmes to keep them in good shape before resuming training once the order is lifted.

“The BAM will remain in close coordination with relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken,” the statement said.

It is learnt that all national players, except for four professional players are currently undergoing self-quarantine at the Malaysian Badminton Academy in Bukit Kiara, after they returned home from England, recently. — Bernama