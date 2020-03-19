Chelsea make hotel available to NHS staff fighting Covid-19

Chelsea said owner Roman Abramovich would cover the costs of providing accommodation. — AFP pic

LONDON, March 18 — Chelsea has made the Millennium Hotel at their Stamford Bridge stadium in London available to the National Health Service (NHS) to provide accommodation to staff as they fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Chelsea said owner Roman Abramovich would cover the costs of providing accommodation and the club has made all rooms available if required.

“Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time.

“NHS staff will be those working in hospitals in the North-West London region, but that may extend to hospitals in other districts.”

The club said they would make the hotel available for a two-month period and then reconsider depending on the prevailing situation in May.

The Premier League has been suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic which has led to an unprecedented shutdown of world sport.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 198,300 people and more than 8,400 have died. The United Kingdom has 1,950 cases with 71 deaths. — Reuters