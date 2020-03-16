London Marathon postponed until October 4

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the men's elite race at the London Marathon, April 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 16 — The 40th edition of the London Marathon has been postponed from April 26 to October 4, race organisers announced on Friday due to the health crisis caused by the spread of the new coronavirus.

The move came on the same day that all major football matches in Britain were cancelled until at least April 3 to try and contain the spread of Covid-19.

“The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of Covid-19 and public health is everyone’s priority,” Event Director Hugh Brasher said in a statement.

“We know how disappointing this news will be for so many –- the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising funds and the millions who watch the race every year.”

The Boston Marathon was also moved from April 20 to September 14 on Friday, while earlier this month the Paris Marathon was moved to October 18. — AFP