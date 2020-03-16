Kedah and UiTM score first wins

The Super League match between Kedah and Selangor was played behind closed doors at Stadium Darul Aman. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Kedah and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) last night scored their first wins in the Super League this season before the Malaysia League (M-League) is postponed indefinitely today due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Both matches tonight were played behind closed doors on the orders of the Football Association of Malaysia and the Malaysian Football League as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has recorded 428 cases in Malaysia as of noon today.

After registering two losses and a draw, Kedah rose to the occasion to beat Selangor 2-0 at Stadium Darul Aman in Alor Setar, through goals by Renan Alves in the 25th minute and Kpah Sherman in the 44th minute.

With the win, the Red Eagles now have four points to lie in eighth spot and move out of the relegation zone, after having wallowed among the last three teams before this.

At Stadium Mini UiTM in Shah Alam, newcomers UiTM defeated Police 3-1 for their first win.

UiTM, coached by Frank Bernhardt, took a 3-0 lead through goals by imported player Rabih Ataya in the 11th minute, Gustavo Dos Santos’s penalty in the 44th minute and Zulkifli Zakaria in the 83rd minute.

Police midfielder Muhammad Eskandar Ismail reduced the deficit for his team when he pounced on a ball which goalkeeper See Tian Keat failed to catch clean in the dying minutes of the match.

After four matches, defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim top the Super League table with 10 points with an unbeaten run while Perak are second on eight points.

Melaka and Pahang have six points each but Melaka are third on better goal difference. — Bernama