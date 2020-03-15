JDT retain top spot ahead of M-League suspension

Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) kept their top spot in the Super League ahead of the temporary suspension of the Malaysian League. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) last night made sure they kept their top spot in the Super League ahead of the temporary suspension of the Malaysian League (M-League) beginning this Monday due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Southern Tigers squad finished with a 1-1 draw against Felda United in the fourth game of the season at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri, last night, ending their perfect start to the season.

The team had won their first three games.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) decided to hold all of this week’s matches behind closed doors as a security measure following the Covid-19 situation.

In last night’s action, national striker Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad put JDT ahead in the 21st minute before former French Under-21 striker Frederic Bulot equalised following a cool ’tiki-taka’ move in the penalty box.

Import player Gonzalo Cabrera had a golden chance to give the hosts all three points but saw his penalty kick cleared by goalkeeper Muhaimin Mohamad in the 62nd minute.

At the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka, Pahang striker Dickson Nwakaeme’s goal in the 67th minute against the hosts was enough to give the Elephants their second win of the season.

Meanwhile, Perak came back from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Sabah at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu.

National striker Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi’s brace in the 16th and 80th minutes cancelled the goals of midfielder Azizan Nordin (fifth minute) and Kassy Guy Gnabouyou (27th minute).

In Premier League action, Kelantan United continued to put pressure on leaders Terengganu FC II with a 3-0 victory over Negeri Sembilan at the Sultan Mohamad IV Stadium, and are now only three points behind their East coast rivals.

At the Sarawak Stadium, Kuala Lumpur recorded their second win of the season after defeating the hosts 2-1, while Selangor 2 recorded their second consecutive win, defeating Perak II 2-1 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

Meanwhile, Penang drew 0-0 against Kuching FA at the Bandaraya Stadium, while the clash between Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM FC) and Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) at the Selayang Municipal Stadium also finished scoreless. — Bernama