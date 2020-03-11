FAM launches MProRS, aims for three local referees at 2026 World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today launched the Malaysia Professional Referee System (MProRS) with a mission of making local referees as the benchmark for refereeing in Asia.

FAM Referee Committee chairman Md Dali Wahid said apart from upholding the quality of local referees, MProRS was part of FAM’s efforts to realise its aim of having three Malaysian referees in the 2026 World Cup tournament.

“We lack referees of calibre to officiate in the World Cup, including for the 2022 edition in Qatar. The last time it was Subkhiddin Mohd Salleh in the 2010 edition (South Africa). FAM’s intention is to see local referees excel at the highest level.

“It is our mission to see three local referees in action at the 2026 World Cup, and it is hoped the establishment of MProRS and other programmes would help to accomplish the mission,” he told reporters after the launching of MProRS at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya, here today.

Six national referees have been shortlisted to be the pioneers of MProRS and only the best two will be offered professional referee contracts in July, based on their performance in the first four months of the Malaysian League (M-League) 2020 competition.

They are Muhammad Nazmi Nasaruddin, Mohd Yaasin Mohd Hanafiah, Zulkarnain Zakaria, Muhammad Faizuddin Ismail, Razlan Joffri Ali and Muhammad Izzul Fikri Kamaruzaman.

Meanwhile, FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said MProRS has to adopt the professional refereeing culture, and be consistent and proficient in the latest technology to improve their performances.

“Those selected to participate in MProRS will be given comprehensive guidance, trained professionally and evaluated on their performance so that the status of a professional referee is upheld,” he said.

In line with the FAM Road Map (F:30), the national football body also targets that by 2022 there will be six to eight national referees becoming professional referees through MProRS.

Local referees have been caught in controversies and this has prompted the FAM to get the services of professional referees from Japan to handle the 2019 FA Cup final between Kedah and Perak.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan welcomed the establishment of MProRS.

“The idea and planning for professional referees have been discussed for a long time, and I believe it certainly can propel Malaysian referees to another level and make a positive impact on the quality of refereeing in the M-League,” he said. — Bernama