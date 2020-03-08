Svitolina and Bouzkova to clash in Monterrey final

Svitolina will try to keep her record intact when she meets Czech ninth seed Marie Bouzkova in today’s decider. ― Reuterspic

MONTERREY, March 8 — Top seed Elina Svitolina steamrolled her way into final of the Monterrey Open when she routed Arantxa Rus 6-0 6-1 in an evening semi-final in Mexico yesterday.

Ukrainian Svitolina, who has not dropped a set in her four matches, will try to keep her record intact when she meets Czech ninth seed Marie Bouzkova in today’s decider.

Bouzkova has not lost a set either, after surprising British second seed Johanna Konta 6-3 6-4.

Spectators who arrived for the evening session had barely settled into their seats before Svitolina dispatched Rus in only 50 minutes.

Playing as though in a hurry to keep a dinner reservation, Svitolina was merciless in pouncing upon the serve of her 76th-ranked Dutch opponent.

“It was an amazing match for me. I was very solid from the baseline, and was serving really well,” said Svitolina, who literally did not break into a sweat in the cool conditions.

A winner of 13 career WTA titles, she was a semi-finalist at both Wimbledon and the US Open last year.

Earlier, an emotional Bouzkova was in tears after clinching victory.

“It’s an amazing feeling and I feel like I’m playing at home. I’m really excited to be in the final tomorrow,” she said.

The world number 57 saved all five break points she faced in the match, and broke Konta once in each set.

After earning the first break of serve to lead 4-2, Bouzkova saved a break point as she served out the opener in just under 40 minutes.

She then held off a game effort from the British number one in the second set. — Reuters