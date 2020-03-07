OCM hopes new minister to work closely with stakeholders

Olympic Council of Malaysia President Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (centre) with deputy president Datuk Seri Azim Zabidi (left) and secretary general Datuk Mohd Nafizuddin Mohd Najib (right) during the 192nd OCM Executive Council Meeting at OCM Indoor Sports Complex, Kuala Lumpur, March 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) expressed hope that the new youth and sports minister will work closely with key stakeholders before making any changes to the existing sports programmes.

OCM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the new youth and sports minister should take input from those directly involved, especially the national sports associations.

“With the new administration, I think there are programmes or policies that need to be maintained while some need to be improved. I think the new minister should look at the whole blueprint before making any changes.

“There are those who expressed anxiety, fear of change but I think we need to work with the new minister. We will give our advice on matters that need to be maintained,” he said after chairing the OCM executive meeting at the Wisma MOM today.

Mohamad Norza was also of the view that one of the programmes need to be maintained was the Podium Programme as it involved in athletes’ preparations for the Olympics.

He said that despite the dates of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, draw closer, the programme must continue until the 2024 Olympics in Paris or the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In the meantime, OCM also thanked former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and his deputy Steven Sim Chee Keong for their cooperation and support while holding the post. — Bernama