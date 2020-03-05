Arsenal’s Torreira sidelined with fractured ankle

Arsenal confirmed that Lucas Torreira fractured his ankle during Monday's 2-0 win at Portsmouth. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, March 5 ― Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira fractured his ankle during Monday's 2-0 win at Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the Premier League club confirmed today.

Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth defender James Bolton early in the game and the Uruguayan midfielder was taken off on a stretcher after receiving treatment.

The 24-year-old was later seen leaving Fratton Park on crutches with his right foot in a protective boot.

No timeline was given for his return but the club said they were “awaiting further specialist reviews” before coming up with a recovery plan.

Arsenal, who play Sheffield United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup later this month, are at home to West Ham United in the league on Saturday. ― Reuters