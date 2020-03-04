Sepang International Circuit signs corruption-free pledge

File picture of the Sepang International Circuit. SIC has given its commitment on zero tolerance towards corruption by signing the Corruption-Free Pledge today. ― Picture by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) has given its commitment on zero tolerance towards corruption by signing the Corruption-Free Pledge (IBR) at the SIC office in Sepang today.

SIC chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali said the pledge by the SIC is its ultimate commitment to ensuring that staff are free from any form of corruption and is in line with its practice of good governance, professionalism, and work with integrity.

“This is what I practise, we practise and the board practice,” he said in a statement issued by SIC.

Razlan led the oath taking ceremony before signing the corruption-free pledge, witnessed by SIC chief financial officer Caroline Lee and the socio-cultural head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Samsul Salip.

Samsul, in the same statement, said combating corruption is not only the exclusive responsibility of MACC but also the collective responsibility of people from all walks of life, especially civil servants. — Bernama