Super League: Selangor open campaign with 2-1 away win over Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Two time Super League champions Selangor came back from behind to defeat Pahang 2-1 in their Super League opener at Stadium Darul Makmur in Kuantan last night.

Brazilian import Ivan Carlos put the Elephants ahead in the 20th minute, however, the Red Giants levelled the score through Nigerian striker Ifedayo Olusegun.

B. Sathianathan's side went on to secure all three points through Brendan Gan's 88th-minute strike.

Meanwhile, a brace from Guilherme De Paula (41st minute (penalty) and 79th minute) helped Perak beat Terengganu FC (TFC) 3-1 at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

The hosts opened the score via Uzbekistani import Sanjar Shaakhmedov's close-range shot in the 18th minute, before referee Mohammad Zamzaidi Katimin awarded a penalty to Perak when Guilherme was fouled by TFC defender Arif Fadzilah Abu Bakar.

Perak captain Shahrul Saad's thunderous header then put the Bos Gaurus squad ahead in the 52nd minute before Guilherme added the icing on the cake.

Meanwhile, newcomers UiTM FC lost 0-2 to Melaka at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam.

The visitors opened the scoring through Haitian striker Sony Norde in the 28th minute before Colombian import Romel Morales doubled the lead in the 90th minute.

Premier League action tonight saw last year's runners-up Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) II begin their season on a high note, defeating Negeri Sembilan 3-1 at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

JDT II were clearly the dominant side with Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi's goal in the second minute, followed by two more from Fernando Rodriguez Ortega in the 23rd and 50th minutes, while Igor Carneiro Luiz got the consolation goal for the home side in the 58th minute.

However, JDT II midfielder Nicolas Alberto Fernandez's red card in the 84th minute for his foul against Muhammad Nazrul Kamaruzaman took some gloss off the win for the visitors.

Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur shared the spoils at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu with the match ending 1-1.

The Red Warriors opened the scoring through Lazarus Kaimbi's penalty kick in the 47th minute, but Kouassi Francis Kone's 89th-minute strike helped Kuala Lumpur level.

At the Sarawak Stadium in Kuching, newcomers Kuching FA failed to make use of their home advantage, losing 1-2 to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM FC) in front of more than 3,500 supporters.

The Varsity Boys' side goals came from South Korea's Lee Seong Woo in the 42nd minute (penalty) and Faiz Hanif Adnan (78th minute), while the home side scored through Rafiezan Razali (56th minute). — Bernama