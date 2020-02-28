Wee Wern the only Malaysian survivor in Windy City Open squash tourney

Malaysia’s Low Wee Wern (right) defeated her compatriot Chan Yiwen in 26 minutes during the second round match of the 2019 Asian Squash Individual Championship in Bukit Jalil May 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Former world number five player, Low Wee Wern emerged as the only Malaysian player left standing as three other players were beaten by their respective opponents in the opening round of Windy City Open Squash Tournament in Chicago, United States on Thursday (Friday in Malaysia).

The 29-year-old Penangite who is the current national champion, had to dig deep into her reserve before defeating Jasmine Hutton of England in a five-set thriller, winning 5-11, 11-8, 11-5, 6-11 and 14-12 in the match which lasted about 77 minutes at the University Club of Chicago glass court, according to the tournament website;https://windycityopen.ussquash.com.

Her teammate, S. Sivasangari, however, crashed out from the US$500,000 (RM2.113 million) tournament after losing to Hollie Naughton of Canada;8-11, 9-11, 11-4 and 12-10.

Malaysia’s challenge in the men’s category, also ended after two national players — Ivan Yuen and Ng Eain Yow, fell short against their respective opponents.

Yuen, who is the current national champion, give a tough competition against Mathieu Castagnet of France before losing 9-11, 10-12 and 9-11, while Ng was beaten by Adrian Waller of England; losing 7-11, 5-11 and 11-13. — Bernama