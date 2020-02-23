Malaysian ‘Usain Bolt’ reaps double championships in Ipoh

Muhammad Azeem was compared to Usain Bolt by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman. — Picture via Facebook

IPOH, Feb 23 — The athlete who was nicknamed the Malaysian ‘Usain Bolt’ continued to excel at the Perak All-Comers 1 Athletics Championship, recording a double victory in the men’s 100 and 200-metre events at the Perak Stadium here.

However, 16-year-old national runner Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi only clocked a speed of 10.88 seconds in the 100-metre event today and failed to renew the record of Sarawak athlete Jonathan Nyepa’s 10.49 seconds.

For the record, it was Muhammad Azeem’s second gold at the All Comers Championship after winning the men’s 200-metre event gold yesterday with a time of 21.04 seconds.

The silver medallist in the event went to Johor’s athlete Muhammad Arsyad Md Saat with a time of 11.04 seconds while bronze was won by National Sports Council (MSN) Para athlete Abdul Latif Romly with 11.05 seconds.

Muhammad Azeem, who represented the Perak Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSS), said he was satisfied with the time, despite acknowledging that it was far from his best personal record of 10.57 seconds at the Innotex Open Athletics Championship in Bukit Jalil, in November last year.

“The time made just now (10.88 seconds) is not a problem to me because I didn’t really target anything, just wanted to get a feel of the run.

“However, there is still a lot to be renewed and improved for competitions after this,” said the student of Sekolah Menengah Gunung Rapat.

Meanwhile, in the women’s category, national junior runner Nurul Wardatul Huwaida Hamka won the gold medal with a time of 12.29 seconds.

The silver medal went to the athlete from Johor Najibah Hanim Abdul Halim in 12.52 seconds while the bronze medal also went to Johor through Nabila Natasha Azisyan with 12.72 seconds.

Nurul Wardatul, who was representing Terengganu, said she was very happy with the victory after winning the 200-metre event with a time of 25.26 seconds.

“Indeed, I am very happy. First, because I won the 100 metres event and then the 200 metres event (yesterday). Through the 100 metre event, my goal is to only improve my personal record.

“Regardless, I am grateful to my coaches and parents who have been instrumental in my success in this championship,” she said. — Bernama