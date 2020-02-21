Syed Saddiq: Kelantan to host 2024 Sukma

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman addresses a Malaysia Future Leaders School luncheon at the International Youth Centre in Kuala Lumpur February 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 ― Kelantan is expected to benefit in sports development and infrastructure worth hundreds of millions after it has been tentatively picked to host the 2024 Malaysian Games (Sukma) for the first time in history.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the east coast state previously had been ‘sidelined’ from receiving sports development funding as Sukma organiser but he wanted to give the state a chance.

“In principle, the matter was agreed to at the Sukma Supreme Committee meeting today. But for a formal decision, I will bring the matter to the Cabinet to get its response, especially the Economic Planning Unit (EPU).

“I also feel that a meeting should be held with Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad). This is also a great opportunity for the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) to collaborate with the state government to build sports facilities in Kelantan.

“If we compare sports facilities in Kelantan, they are far behind other states as there are still no basic facilities like aquatic centres. The allocation to host Sukma is not small; Johor (2020) and Perak (2018) received an allocation of over RM200 million,” he said after chairing the Road To Tokyo Programme Steering Committee meeting here yesterday.

Syed Saddiq said he had advised Penang and the Federal Territory, who were keen to organise the 22nd edition of Sukma, to withdraw although both states have the necessary financial strength and support.

As for Sukma 2022, which is supposed to be organised by the National Sports Council (NSC) under the new rotation system, he said the matter would also be decided at the Cabinet meeting after receiving the views of the EPU, as Sabah, Kedah and Selangor had offered to organise the 21st edition.

Syed Saddiq said today’s meeting agreed to increase the number of categories for weightlifting to seven respectively for the men’s and women’s events, according to international standards, at Sukma Johor in July compared to just four categories for each previously.

He also confirmed that a meeting of the National Sports Council members had agreed to set up a Women in Sports Committee to be chaired by KBS secretary-general Dr Waitchalla RRV Suppiah. ― Bernama