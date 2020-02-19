Newman awake and speaking after horror Daytona 500 crash

Nascar Cup Series driver Ryan Newman goes airborne after being hit by Corey LaJoie on the last lap of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida February 17, 2020. — Picture by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

MIAMI, Feb 19 — Veteran US stock car driver Ryan Newman was awake and speaking with doctors and family members yesterday, a day after a horrifying crash at the Daytona 500 auto race.

Roush Fenway Racing updated the condition of the 42-year-old American, whose Ford Mustang had been leading on the final lap but spun out of control, struck the wall and went flying into the air before flipping onto its roof and bursting into flames.

Several ambulances raced to the scene of the wreck by the 2008 Daytona 500 winner, who was extracted from the car and taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition with injuries that Roush Racing officials said were not life-threatening.

“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Centre in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is awake and speaking with family and doctors,” Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement.

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.” — AFP