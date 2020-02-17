Marseille close Ligue 1 gap after comeback 2-1 win at Lille

Marseille's French defender Boubacar Kamara and Marseille's Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman (left) celebrate after winning the match against Lille LOSC at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq near Lille February 16, 2020. — AFP pic

LILLE, Feb 17 — Olympique de Marseille cut Paris St Germain’s lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 10 points after two quickfire goals midway through the second half gave them a 2-1 win at Lille yesterday.

With champions PSG in pole position on 62 points from 25 games after Saturday’s 4-4 draw at Amiens, Marseille have 52 while Lille stayed fourth on 40 after the visitors came from behind in an entertaining clash.

Forward Victor Osimhen twice came close in the first half before he fired Lille into a 51st-minute lead with a dinked shot over goalkeeper Steve Mandanda after he took a defence-splitting pass from Jonathan Bamba in his stride.

Marseille missed a penalty on the hour as home keeper Mike Maignan saved Valentin Rongier’s spot kick after Tiago Djalo tripped Bouna Sarr, but Lille’s joy was short-lived.

The visitors levelled in the 67th minute as Lille defender Reinildo Mandava diverted Valerie Germain’s glancing header into his own net and the Marseille midfielder again turned provider two minutes later.

Germain broke loose on the right flank and sent a superb low cross for Argentine striker Dario Benedetto to tap the ball in at the near post and complete Marseille’s fightback.

Earlier yesterday, Olympique Lyonnais continued their patchy form with a 1-1 home draw against Strasbourg after Kevin Lucien Zohi cancelled out Bertrand Traore’s opener for the home side.

The result left Lyon in 11th place on 34 points while Strasbourg moved one place up to seventh on 37.

Third-placed Rennes suffered a 1-0 setback at Stade Reims, while Brest stayed 13th after holding on for a 3-2 home win over struggling Saint Etienne.

First-half goals from Paul Lasne, Gaetan Charbonnier and Irvin Cardona gave Brest a 3-0 lead before the visitors, who remain hovering above the relegation zone in 16th position, set up a tense finish through Denis Bouanga and Lois Diony. — Reuters