Sim says ministry ready to help with Shah Alam stadium’s damaged roof

Malaysian fans cheer as Malaysia face Vietnam in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2014 semi-final first leg match at the Shah Alam Stadium, December 7, 2014. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is ready to provide guidance and advice to the Malaysian Stadium Corporation (PSM) following the issue of the damaged roof at Shah Alam Stadium which poses a possible threat to the safety of the audience.

Its Deputy Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the ministry was also open to helping any authorities handling government stadiums.

“Of course PSM is the main body in charge of the stadium, but we (KBS) are always ready to assist those managing government stadiums, regardless if they are from the local authorities or the federal government,” he said when met after opening the Improving Work Opportunities for Young People in the Commonwealth (I-WORK) National Forum today.

At the 2020 Selangor Asia Challenge (SAC) Championship last month, the condition of the Shah Alam Stadium came into the limelight, especially due to a leak in the roof, with some debris also falling onto the seating area.

Bernama had previously reported that Selangor faced the risk of not being able to play at the Shah Alam Stadium after the initial inspection by the MFL found that there were certain aspects of the facility that did not meet M-League standards. — Bernama