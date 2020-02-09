Successful MotoGP pre-season test for Quartararo in Sepang

Petronas Yamaha SRT rider Fabio Quartararo performs a wheelie during the MotoGP pre-season winter test at the Sepang International Circuit February 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Feb 9 — Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) rider Fabio Quartararo ended the 2020 MotoGP pre-season winter test at the Sepang Circuit with flying colours as he remained untouchable at the top of the time sheet again.

The Frenchman rounded out the session with a series of practice starts and finished the final day with a best lap of one minute 58.349 seconds.

“We did a long run of 12 laps in the hottest conditions when there was nobody on track. It was not bad. It was 55 degrees on track and nobody else was riding so it was probably the worst track conditions we had today.

“We are working in a really good way to improve the speed and hopefully in Qatar we will take another step forward. My goal now has changed a little bit; we want to have better long run pace because we now know over one lap we are fast,” said Quartararo in a statement issued by the team.

Quartararo had some close company, with LCR Honda Castrol rider Cal Crutchlow taking second place after clocking 1:58.431s and Alex Rins of Team Suzuki Ecstar taking third with 1:58.450s.

His teammate, Franco Morbidelli of Italy, did 58 laps and ended the test in 13th place with a time of 1:58.838s.

The next MotoGP Official Test scheduled for Feb 22-24 in Qatar will be the last test before the action gets underway at the first round of the year from March 6-8, also in Qatar. — Bernama