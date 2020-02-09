Selangor risk losing home ground advantage due to stadium roof damage

MFL Chief Operating Officer Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd was quoted as saying that he had submitted a proposal to FAS to undertake some immediate repairs to the Shah Alam Stadium including the roofing. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Selangor face the risk of not being able to play at the Shah Alam Stadium in the upcoming Malaysian League (M-League) season as Darul Ehsan Facilities Management (DEFM), the party overseeing the stadium’s management admits it will not be able to fix a damaged roof in time for the season’s kickoff on February 28.

DEFM business development manager Mohd Fahmi Mohd Nordin said the initial inspection conducted by the Malaysian Football League did not touch on the damage and focused more on the improvement of the field’s surface and the condition of the dressing room.

“We (DEFM) will have another round of checks with MFL and Football Association of Selangor in the next few days so let’s wait and see what decision is made first. In the previous inspection, it was more about the specifications, and the MFL did not provide any feedback on the roof,” he told Bernama.

He said DEFM could only give the guarantee of closely monitoring the facilities for the safety of spectators until repairs were done, in the case Selangor were allowed to continue using the stadium.

“We will not be able to fix the roof damage prior to the season’s opening, but we will monitor closely from time to time, especially if there is a thunderstorm,” he said.

MFL Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd was quoted as saying that he had submitted a proposal to FAS to undertake some immediate repairs to the stadium including the roofing, adding that all venues were required to get the league operator’s approval at least a week prior to the start of the season. — Bernama