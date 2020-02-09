Gladbach call off league match due to storm warning

Wolfsburg’s Maximilian Arnold scores their second goal during the Bundesliga match with Borussia Moenchengladbach at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg December 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 9 — Borussia Moenchengladbach’s home Bundesliga match against Cologne today has been called off because of a forecasted heavy storm, the club confirmed

The match at Borussia Park, due to kick-off at 1430GMT, would have been affected by the weather front “Sabine”.

Officials in Moenchengladbach feared fans would not have been able to return home safely.

“As the safe travel of the fans after the game cannot be guaranteed, Borussia Moenchengladbach has decided in consultation with the city, fire brigade, police and the German Football League (DFL) to cancel the game,” the club said in a statement. — AFP