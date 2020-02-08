Return of TM as Msian League sponsor fires up teams

Telekom Malaysia (TM) will be an official sponsor of the Malaysian League for the new season. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Partners of the Malaysian Football League (MFL) have welcomed the return of Telekom Malaysia (TM) as an official sponsor of the Malaysian league, saying it would lift up the spirits of the participating teams for the new season.

Football Association of Selangor (FAS) secretary-general Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon said it was hoped that this new cooperation would bring local football to greater heights.

“Congratulations to MFL president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and all partners of MFL on the effort to sign an agreement with TM as the main sponsor. The return of TM would inject new spirit into all teams.

“FAS itself is glad that this matter has finally been settled and we hope TM would always support the Malaysian League as a sponsor. Definitely, when there are sponsors, broadcasting rights would be of interest.

“We believe MFL has worked so hard to give the best to all partners, where I feel this is a very good start from TM and MFL,” he said in a statement issued by MFL today.

He believed the issue of broadcasting rights would no longer arise this season with the presence of TM as a sponsor and that MFL would continue to ensure the smooth running of the Malaysian League for all teams.

Meanwhile, Perak Football Association (PAFA) honorary secretary Mohamad Azlin Mohd Nadzri said the presence of a main sponsor this season should inspire fans to continue giving their undivided support to their teams.

“It definitely gives greater confidence to fans and we know it is the hope of fans to see positive changes in the Malaysian League competition.

“My hope is that it is the starting point for MFL to become more professional in managing the number one sport in the country together with the support of fans,” he added.

TM, through its subsidiary TM Multimedia, signed an agreement with MFL to be the main sponsor of the Malaysia Cup for three years beginning this season.

The three-year partnership, whose value was not disclosed, will also see TM as a joint sponsor of the Super League, Premier League, FA Cup and Challenge Cup in the Malaysian League, which kicks off on Feb 28. — Bernama