Inter keeper Handanovic fractures finger

MILAN, Feb 3 — Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has suffered a fractured finger in training, the Serie A team confirmed today.
The 35-year-old team captain missed yesterday’s 2-0 win at Udinese after hurting his left hand and is in doubt for yesterday’s Milan derby.
“(Scans) showed a hairline fracture to his little finger,” Inter said in a statement. “His condition will be reassessed on a daily basis.”
Inter are second in the Serie A table three points behind reigning champions Juventus. — AFP