Inter keeper Handanovic fractures finger

In a statement February 3, 2020, Inter Milan said scans showed a hairline fracture to goalkeeper Samir Handanovic’s little finger. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Feb 3 — Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has suffered a fractured finger in training, the Serie A team confirmed today.

The 35-year-old team captain missed yesterday’s 2-0 win at Udinese after hurting his left hand and is in doubt for yesterday’s Milan derby.

“(Scans) showed a hairline fracture to his little finger,” Inter said in a statement. “His condition will be reassessed on a daily basis.”

Inter are second in the Serie A table three points behind reigning champions Juventus. — AFP