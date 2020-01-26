NBA Bulls lose Finnish forward Markkanen for four to six weeks

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (right) will be rested before resuming basketball activity with a full return expected between February 21 and March 6. ― Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

NEW YORK, Jan 26 ― Chicago Bulls power forward Lauri Markkanen will be sidelined at least four to six weeks with a right pelvis injury, the NBA team announced Friday.

The 22-year-old Finnish 7-footer (2.13m) underwent an MRI exam on his right hip Thursday that revealed an early stress reaction in his pelvis.

Markkanen, the seventh pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, will be rested before resuming basketball activity with a full return expected between February 21 and March 6.

Markkanen is averaging 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in 46 starts for the Bulls, who at 17-29 rank 10th in the Eastern Conference ― 2 1/2 games behind Brooklyn for the final playoff spot.

In two prior seasons with the Bulls, Markkanen has averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds a game.

His 35-point performance against Charlotte in a season-opening loss was the highest-scoring effort for the Bulls ina season opener since Michael Jordan in 1995. ― AFP