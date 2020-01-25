Tottenham’s Eriksen set for Inter Milan move, say reports

Christian Eriksen helped Tottenham reach the Champions League final last year, scoring against Luciano Spalletti’s Inter Milan in both group stage matches, as the Italians exited the tournament. — Action Images pic via Reuters

MILAN, Jan 25 — Danish international Christian Eriksen is poised to complete a move from Premier League club Tottenham to Serie A side Inter Milan, according to reports in Italy yesterday.

Eriksen will have a medical in Milan early next week before signing a contract until 2024 worth €20 million (RM89.6 million) including bonuses, Sky Sports Italia and Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.

The final details have to be ironed out with the 27-year-old midfielder expected to be available to Jose Mourinho for Tottenham’s FA Cup fourth round match today at Southampton.

Eriksen joined the Premier League club in 2013 from Dutch side Ajax and has six months left on his contract.

Chinese-owned Inter Milan are pushing to return to the top of European football, having not won the league since Mourinho lead them to an historic treble in 2010.

Eriksen helped Tottenham reach the Champions League final last year, scoring against Luciano Spalletti’s Inter Milan in both group stage matches, as the Italians exited the tournament.

The Dane becomes Antonio Conte’s third signing in January after defender Ashley Young from Manchester United, with midfielder Victor Moses arriving on loan from Chelsea.

Last summer Inter signed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez, the latter on loan, from Manchester United.

Eriksen should slot into a position behind strike in-form duo Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

With Tottenham he has scored 69 goals in 305 games, including three this season, and 31 times in 95 matches for the Danish national team, who have qualified for Euro 2020.

Inter are second in Serie A, four points behind Juventus, and play Cagliari tomorrow. — AFP